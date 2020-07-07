

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices fell for the fifth straight month in June, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The wholesale price index declined 5.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.9 percent fall in May.



Prices for other petroleum products declined 33.6 percent annually in June. Prices for waste and residual materials fell 16.0 percent and iron and steel decreased by 8.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.4 percent in June, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month. The rise was the first in five months.



