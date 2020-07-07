

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Tuesday the availability of Open radio access network or O-RAN technology in its AirScale portfolio to lead the open mobile future.



An initial set of O-RAN functionalities will become available this year, while the full suite of O-RAN-defined interfaces is expected to be available in 2021.



These new O-RAN capabilities, which include open interfaces, will be built on top of Nokia's existing AirScale software.



According to the company, the enhancement to its RAN portfolio aims to enable an open ecosystem of innovation and a robust telecom supply chain.



Nokia recently announced 5G AirScale Cloud RAN in vRAN 2.0 configuration. The company said it is the only global RAN supplier fully committed to O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOKIA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de