Authority Titans: Leading Business Consultant Bernard Bonner Believes Successful Businesses Can Make America Great Again

BDI consists of a group of highly trained and diverse set of consultants, executives, and staff with one purpose: "To empower the world's small to medium-size business owners and their employees with the 'know-how' using tools, training, procedures and motivation proven to provide growth and prosperity," as their website reads. Led by Bernard, the company created solutions for businesses across industries such as finance, real estate, manufacturing, construction, transportation, retail, and even those in the spectrum of entertainment and media.

Bernard acquired his degree in marketing at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. He joined the International Profit Associates (IPA) in 1997 and later on became their top business analyst.

In 2003, he left IPA and worked as a business consultant, from which he garnered more than 7,000 hours of service in helping various businesses function better. Finally, he founded BDI in 2007 as a response to the many entrepreneurs needing help in their businesses around the globe.

Bernard has over 25 years of experience in management and executive consulting for businesses. Often referred to as the Business Consultant to the Stars, he has worked with several A-list celebrities to help them reach greater heights in their career or often assist them in straightening out and improving businesses they are involved in.

Bernard advocates for the value and power of business owners to change a country's overall state and landscape. He believes that successful businesses can indeed make America great again. Bernard is praised for taking a small mom-and-pop business in Honolulu, Hawaii, and transforming it to become the number 1 company in its industry nationwide. "We do business around the world, but I'm really, really interested in America because the thing that's gonna bring America back is small and mid-sized businesses winning," he says with conviction in a video posted on BDI's official YouTube channel.

The business consultant dedicates his life to ensuring the businesses he comes across become successful and far exceed their goals so that they, in turn, can assist other entrepreneurs in doing the same.

He shares in the same YouTube video, "This is my lifetime purpose. When I help a business owner, not only does that help make his family better, but that helps to make all his employees better. And when those employees are better, they can provide for their families better, and then that business can provide for the community better, service its clients better. In the end, you know it's just such a win-win situation. So the reason why I do what I do is because I'm interested in changing the world, and I'm changing the world, one business at a time."

Check out BDI's website to know more.

