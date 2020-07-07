Scientists led by MIT have suggested chitin, a carbon and nitrogen-rich material made from waste shrimp shells, could produce sustainable electrodes for vanadium redox flow batteries and other energy storage technologies.Eliminating rare, expensive or otherwise problematic materials from the battery supply chain is an important goal which researchers the world over are hard at work on. When it comes to the stationary storage needed to even out energy supply from intermittent renewables, the fact a battery's physical size is relatively unimportant opens up more possibilities on the materials side. ...

