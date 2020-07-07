CBD Life Sciences Inc. Shareholder Letter Update

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce the following company updates. LBC Bioscience Inc. has a current total of 38 CBD products, the top selling products are our CBD Pain Relief Creams, CBD Gummies and our CBD Drops. The company is looking to expand its marketing department through hiring CBD marketing and advertising specialists. By the end of the year, LBC Bioscience Inc. will release around 10 new CBD products and the company is looking to purchase a hemp farm located in Arizona in the near future. Arizona is one of the best states to grow hemp due to the abundance of land, the climate and that it is legal to grow due to the Arizona Hemp Program. The CBD market is a billion-dollar industry that will continue to expand.

The CBD "(cannabidiol) market is rapidly growing and has shown promising indication for the health & wellness industry. Widespread use is increasing throughout the public. Follow our social media accounts at www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience, www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience, www.linkedin.com/company/lbcbioscienceinc & www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience for updating information.

Lisa Nelson, President/CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "I am pleased with how the company has shown so much growth since we first began. I'm proud of our team for building it from the ground up. We couldn't have done it without our consumers and shareholders, the company thanks you all." Lisa Nelson continued "By hiring a marketing team to help promote our business, it will aid to more revenue and awareness of our products. We are also currently seeking opportunities to purchase a hemp farm in Arizona." Lisa ended with "As always, the Company will continue to update the public about new product releases, trades shows, events and any updated information regarding LBC Bioscience Inc."

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480) 326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596513/CBD-Life-Sciences-Inc-Shareholder-Letter-Update