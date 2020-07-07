Makara Mining Corp.: Makara Completes Phase One Field Work at Rude Creek Gold Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MKO)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Maraka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Phase 1 exploration program at the Rude Creek gold project ("Rude Creek") in the White Gold region of the Yukon, Canada.

Rude Creek is well situated the Dawson Range gold district, located 15 km southeast of Western Copper and Gold's Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit, 45 km southeast of Newmont Goldcorp Inc.'s Coffee gold deposit, 72 km southeast of White Gold's Golden Saddle gold deposit and 80 km south-southeast of White Gold's recent Vertigo discovery.

Details on the Rude Creek Exploration Program

Field crews were mobilized to the Rude Creek project area on June 19th. Work included the collection of 171 soil samples (in the C-horizon) over a close-spaced grid measuring 750 metres by 250 meters (along five lines 750 metres long, spaced 50 metres apart and sampled every 25 metres along each line; plus a sixth line 750 metres long and sampled every 50 metres).

After soil sampling was completed, a ground geophysical survey consisting of induced polarization and resistivity ("IP/resistivity") was conducted over the same grid. IP/resistivity is a tool commonly used in mineral exploration to detect electrical chargeability and conductivity in the sub-surface.

At the Northeast anomaly, it is hoped that anomalous levels of gold in the soil will be detected and those anomalies will coincide with areas of conductivity or resistivity, suggesting the presence of gold-related faults.

A drone-based lidar (a laser-based tool used for generating very detailed topographic maps) survey may also be conducted later this summer. This tool could also greatly aid in the detection of potentially gold-bearing fault structures.

For reference, the entire Northeast soil anomaly (defined as greater than or equal to 10 ppb gold in soil) currently measures 1,600 metres east-west by 1,000 metres north-south. Therefore, the detailed grid completed in June represents approximately 10% of the entire Northeast soil anomaly. Sample spacing, however, was tighter (25-metre centres along lines 50 metres apart; versus 50-metre centres, 200 meters apart), enhancing the Company's ability to position drill holes in the most prospective locations.

GroundTruth Exploration

Soil sampling and ground geophysics described above was conducted by GroundTruth Exploration Inc. ("GroundTruth"), under the direction of 0890763 B.C. Ltd., the operator and vendor of the Rude Creek Project.

For background, GroundTruth (and its predecessor) was one of the key pioneers of the concept that soil samples should be collected from the C-horizon (as opposed to the shallower B-horizon) in order to most effectively explore for gold in the unglaciated terranes of the Yukon. Sampling of the C-horizon was pivotal in the success of gold exploration in the Yukon since the late 1990s, especially at the Coffee Creek and White Gold (Golden Saddle) discoveries where the GroundTruth team used C-horizon soils as a prime targeting tool.

To be effective, every part of the sampling operation must be meticulously planned, executed and monitored. Through years of experience, GroundTruth has mastered this process and has successfully scaled out to some of the largest soil sampling programs in the world. GroundTruth has standardized every part of the sampling process, from barcode scanned sample identification tags, to geo-referenced photos of every sample and sample site.

"We are very pleased the first phase of exploration at Rude Creek was completed safely and efficiently. We look forward to receiving assays from the soil samples in due course and coupling these with the geophysical data. The aim will be to get a much clearer picture of suspected gold-bearing structures in the area," stated Grant Hendrickson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The White Gold region is a very active gold exploration area of the Yukon, hosting Western Copper's Casino project, Newmont's Coffee Creek project and White Gold's Golden Saddle and Vertigo discoveries. Rude Creek is approximately 45 kilometres on-trend from the Coffee Creek deposit and hosts Coffee Creek style gold mineralization."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Grant Hendrickson, P.Geo. and 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MKO)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C and holds an option over the Rude Creek Property located in the Yukon and the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements respecting the Company's anticipated exploration program at Rude Creek are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

