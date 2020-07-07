The, variously reported, 1 GW or 1.5 GW, $1.2-1.43 billion 'Dibdibah' or 'Dabdaba' solar project is reportedly at risk of being abandoned altogether. The ambitious project was supposed to have been tendered in the first quarter of 2018 with a view to completion this year.A report on a Middle Eastern business news wire has stated the Kuwaiti government could be set to abandon a long-delayed, landmark solar project. The Zawya Middle Eastern portal operated by New York-based business news service Refinitiv on Sunday reported the "Dabdaba" solar project - which "will produce 1.5 GW of electricity" ...

