ViRvii, Inc.: NJII and ViRvii Announce Partnership to Redefine Online Education and Workforce Learning With Virtual Reality Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / The New Jersey Innovation Institute ("NJII") announced today that it has partnered through a formal joint venture agreement with ViRvii, Inc., ("ViRvii") a technology firm and platform provider that develops proprietary user experiences within music, art and educational learning using Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology. As a result of this partnership NJII and ViRvii will take a leadership position in professional workforce development, all levels of academic education, and commercial training. Together, ViRvii and NJII will offer scalable and versatile online education experiences using Cross Reality (XR) modalities that are a fusion of VR/AR, machine learning, and advanced camera and computing technologies.

ViRvii is building the most robust virtual reality experience to enable a new way for people to interact, learn, and play inside both low cost and high-end headsets. The ViRvii platform allows for repeatable, meaningful interactions, the bedrock of any training or educational system. ViRvii's platform and expertise in software and physical environment development, promotion, and distribution of VR/AR user experiences is unparalleled. ViRvii has a uniquely qualified team of immersive technology, media streaming, and gaming experts.

NJII, a New Jersey Institute of Technology corporation based in Newark, will provide program management, curriculum content development, marketing and sales, event hosting, and support services for the ViRvii platform.

"As part of our strategy of becoming a leader in the next generation of online education, we plan to bring the?ViRvii?platform to medical and biopharma training institutions, law enforcement agencies, universities, and more" said Dan Kaminski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Data & Technology Division at NJII.

The benefits of a "VR classroom" to educational institutions and instructors include the ability for students to not only visualize but also react physiologically to experiences that instructors can measure and analyze for learning outcomes and student performance.

VR curriculums will use customized, interactive data from trainees to reveal insights about the end users' learning experiences and course mastery. With wide appeal to student audiences, trainings can occur at any time interval, and in any location. By eschewing traditional design and development, the team enables users to dive quickly in and out of asynchronous sessions and build a unique toolset that can accelerate learning and training as if it was happening in real-time.

Juan Dueñas, Co-Founder and CEO of ViRvii, said "We are excited to partner with NJII to integrate immersive and interactive virtual reality content into the educational environment and promote more meaningful learning experiences across the world."

ViRvii has successfully enabled music artists and end users to create their own worlds to enjoy music experiences. ViRvii recently announced its agreement with Facebook, Inc.'s, Oculus to provide funding and distribution for ViRvii created VR content for the Oculus platform.

The pandemic and current events have accelerated the need for engaging learning mediums that can reach the masses when instructors may not be able to teach in person, and the ViRvii platform?takes the learning experience to an entirely new level.?By partnering with NJII and its subject matter experts, the ViRvii-NJII partnership will create best in class XR storytelling and world building solutions that exceed expectations in online education.

About NJII

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), an NJIT corporation, was founded in 2014 and helps scale innovative solutions across its six divisions: biopharma, data and technology, defense and homeland security, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and human capital. NJII combines its proven methods and key relationships for building industry-centric ecosystems to help drive innovation and deliver solutions that make a direct impact on the economy and the health and welfare of its participants.

Learn more at www.njii.com or for more information, email?datatech@njii.com.

About ViRvii

ViRvii is a technology company founded in 2019 to merge virtual reality technology with art, music, education and learning to enable users and content providers to customize and share their own virtual reality experiences in either a public or private setting.

For more information, visit www.virvii.com.

ViRvii Media Contact:

ViRvii, Inc.

Denise Damian

433 North Camden Dr. Suite 725

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

+1 (650) 353-3588

media@virvii.com

SOURCE: ViRvii, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596460/NJII-and-ViRvii-Announce-Partnership-to-Redefine-Online-Education-and-Workforce-Learning-With-Virtual-Reality-Technology