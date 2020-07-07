Veeva selected among the world's top industrial, technology, and engineering innovators to deliver ventilators for the UK

In an effort to help overcome the shortage of ventilators during COVID-19, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that VentilatorChallengeUK used Veeva Vault QMS to accelerate ventilator production for the U.K. The consortium of the U.K.'s most innovative companies across the aerospace, automotive, and medical industries is helping meet the nationwide need for more ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients. With Vault QMS, VentilatorChallengeUK automated processes to rapidly scale production and ensure quality to deliver more than 13,000 ventilators to the National Health Service (NHS).

"Veeva allowed us to streamline quality across all of our manufacturing sites to get ventilators to the patients that need them faster," said Dick Elsy, chairman of VentilatorChallengeUK and CEO of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult. "The speed of the Veeva team was critical to helping us produce such a large volume of devices in under three months."

Ventilator production was already underway when VentilatorChallengeUK transitioned from paper and manual processes to Veeva's modern, cloud-based quality management system. Vault QMS was ready for production in 10 days across multiple manufacturing facilities. With improved control and visibility into quality processes, the consortium tripled its number of ventilators in just four weeks. Partners were able to quickly ramp up production and maintain better quality throughout the end-to-end supply chain.

"We're proud to support VentilatorChallengeUK and achieve their goal of getting important medical equipment to patients," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva in Europe. "Thank you to the consortium and Veeva employees for their incredible teamwork to help treat U.K. citizens with COVID-19."

VentilatorChallengeUK includes 33 companies that have come together to manufacture and deliver ventilators, including Airbus, Ford, Penlon, Siemens Healthineers, and STI. For more information on VentilatorChallengeUK and its members, visit ventilatorchallengeuk.com.

Learn more about Veeva Vault QMS at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, October 13-14, 2020. The virtual event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up-to-date on program details at veeva.com/R&DSummit.

Additional Information

For more information on Veeva Vault QMS, visit veeva.com/VaultQMS

About the VentilatorChallengeUK

The consortium consists of significant UK industrial, technology, and engineering businesses from across the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors, that have come together to produce medical ventilators for the UK. The VentilatorChallengeUK consortium is committed to playing its role in delivering both medical ventilator designs to the required specifications and, in conjunction with these other companies, organizations and groups, aid the delivery of additional ventilators to the NHS.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 875 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

