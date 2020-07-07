

The new integrated casino resort Hoiana held its preview opening ceremony of the first phase of the resort on June 28, 2020.



APE introduce its full-range EGE products - "Karma ll" roulette from Spintec and "Dragon's Victory" Linked Jackpot Progressive Slot from Konami to Hoiana Suncity.

MACAU, July 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - In view of concerns about Covid-19 / Coronavirus, Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited ("APE" or the "Company", with its subsidiaries collectively referred as the "Group"; Stock Code: 8400.HK) would like to reassure our clients and business partners that our services remain fully operational. Meanwhile, APE is thrilled to introduce its full-range electronic gaming equipment ("EGE") to the new integrated casino resort Hoiana in Vietnam which is located in Hoi An, Quang Nam Province. Hoiana is intended to be a luxury resort icon in Asia and a leading travelers' destination for Central Vietnam. The preview opening ceremony of the first phase of the resort was held on June 28, 2020.At the preview of its first operational facilities, guests can enjoy cutting-edge entertainment and gaming facilities by Hoiana Suncity, play at Vietnam's first Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Hoiana Shores Golf Club or indulge in the first of four luxurious hotels managed by Rosewood Hotel Group - the Hoiana Hotel & Suites.Hoiana Suncity, the entertainment complex consists of Vietnam's biggest gaming facility, a wide variety of F&B outlets offering irresistible Asian cuisines and a collection of modern retail stores, bars & lounges that showcase not only night-life excitement but also various cultural & entertainment shows.APE is honored to install our premium products in this casino with our players' favorite electronic table games, i.e. 8-seated "Karma II" roulette from Spintec d.o.o. ("Spintec") and one of the most popular games in the Philippines and Malaysia "Dragon's Victory" Linked Jackpot Progressive Slot from Konami Australia("Konami").Spintec is well known for their cutting-edge design and proven technical perfection. The "Karma II" automated roulette contains high speed winning number reader to increase players' excitement in the game. Moreover, "Karma II" was developed to maximize player's gaming experience including its table games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps and Sic-Bo which guarantee longer gaming sessions.On the other hand, the popular game "Dragon's Victory" from Konami contains 4-level jackpots which can be awarded correspondingly by matching 3 same colors medallions in the feature game that is randomly triggered. The games of Konami are designed to cater the Asian market with Chinese graphic symbols and themes.Mr. Herman Ng, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of APE said, "We proudly supply our full range of customized and integrated products to Hoiana Suncity. As a total solutions provider of EGEs for land-based casinos in Macau as well as other regions in Asia, we are really excited to enter into this iconic project to present our products to the players from around the world. It is a strategic move for APE to extend our footprints in Vietnam."About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedAsia Pioneer Entertainment Limited ("APE") is a leading Electronic Gaming Equipment supplier in Macau. It is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 8400.HK, APE was established in 2006 in Macau and is an approved gaming machine agent licensed by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau (DICJ). APE is a global distributor, presenting gaming manufacturers from Slovenia, US, Taiwan and Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.apemacau.com/About Hoiana SuncityHoiana Suncity is an entertainment complex within the integrated resort project Hoiana, a premier lifestyle destination in Quang Nam, Vietnam. Hoiana Suncity is the first casino built and owned by Suncity Group. Hoiana Suncity aspiring to be the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia is an entertainment complex within Hoiana, Vietnam's premier integrated resort. Managed by Suncity Group Management Consultancy Limited (SGMC), Hoiana Suncity consists of a casino with 140 live table games and more than 300 electronic gaming machines, a diverse selection of Asian culinary F&B brands, retail stores, bars & lounges that hold entertainment events such as music show, cultural performance, sports screening and a KTV. Hoiana Suncity is dedicated to bringing the iconic, cultural, and extraordinary experience to the world.Source: Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings LimitedCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.