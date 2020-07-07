MCTC Holdings, Inc: Cannabis Global Directs Focus to Marketing Phase with Innovate Hemp Extract Product Lines

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, announces the completion of initial product development of the Hemp You Can Feel product lines, and the launch of the next phase of the Company's operations, which will focus on bringing the product lines to the marketplace. Over the coming weeks, Cannabis Global will be launching several new product marketing initiatives designed to move its innovative hemp extract and rare cannabinoid products into the marketplace.

"It has been approximately one year since we reorganized the Company, which today is known as Cannabis Global, Inc. During the first year, we concentrated on designing products that are distinct from the competition with established advantageous barriers," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "We are very pleased with the results in that we not only have a unique product set, but also one based on both quality ingredients and solid intellectual property."

The Cannabis Global product portfolio includes the following:

Hemp You Can Feel Technology - Hemp You Can Feel infusions are among the most innovative in the hemp and cannabis sectors. Many of the Company's products are based on a unique cannabinoid delivery system using hemp extracts processed through honey bees; Bee fuse technology. The result is a truly water-soluble cannabinoid preparation utilizing no chemicals, surfactants or additives.

Hemp You Can Feel Coffee Product in Single Serving Pods - A line of single-serving coffee pods and instant coffees all powdered by the Company's Hemp You Can Feel infusion technologies. The single-serving coffee products have been accepted on the Amazon platform with production currently underway.

Hemp You Can Feel Instant Coffees - Using the same infusions that power the single-serving coffee pods, Cannabis Global has developed three instant coffee blends, which will be marketed alongside the other coffee products.

Hemp You Can Feel Alcohol Replacement Cocktail Mixers - The Company recently introduced Hemp You Can Feel cocktail mixers, an infusion technology that provides unparalleled relaxation while allowing the consumer to avoid the negative health effects of alcohol consumption. The technology is based on a manufacturing process that is all-natural and relies on no chemical surfactants, stabilizers or additives in order to produce an infusion technology with virtually no detectable taste and excellent food and beverage integration characteristics.

Hemp & Booch Hemp You Can Feel Kombucha - The product line, which targets the high end of the craft inspired Kombucha market, is infused using a unique honey bee hemp extract technology. Rather than using hemp extracts produced in a laboratory, like many other manufacturers, Cannabis Global has based its 100% natural product line on extracts of hemp produced through Bee fuse technology by providing hemp extracts to honey bees, which in turn naturally process the extracts into a unique and naturally water-soluble infusion technology.

Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners - Cannabis Global has completed the research and development phase for its Hemp You Can Feel line of sweeteners and coffee creamers. The product line will feature two low-calorie sweeteners, two organic natural sweeteners and two powdered non-dairy creamers. Each product will feature the company's provisional patent-pendingHemp You Can Feel technology, based on all-natural hemp infusions. With natural true water solubility, and sub-milligram levels of hemp extracts and natural terpenes, this version of the technology measures significantly less than one milligram of CBD per serving.

THC-V Tea and Beverages - In a market first, Cannabis Global has completed product development and has begun distribution of its unique tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) coffee and tea products to product beta testers. The Company has integrated three internally developed technologies into the unique manufacturing process for the industry's first THC-V beverages. The first of these is the process developed by the Company to produce 65%+ loaded THC-V, controlled release nanoparticles utilizing laboratory-based, pharmaceutical-grade production equipment. The Company is also utilizing both its internally developed powderization and one-step dosing system, ensuring precise dosing and significantly faster production. The Company's Project Varin has produced meaningful technology breakthroughs, which have resulted in several provisional patent filings. Via these technological developments, the Company has been able to significantly reduce the cost of exotic cannabinoids on a per-serving basis resulting in an expected cost advantage of greater than 50%. Project Varin has recently been expanded to include rare cannabinoid Cannabinol (CBN).

"Our goal all among has been to produce a unique set of products and toward this goal, we believe we have directly hit the mark. Our product line is unique by way of not only the innovative use of cannabinoid sciences, but also relative to product purity and out use of the finest ingredients available for our product lines," added Mr. Tabatabaei. "Over the coming weeks, our investors and consumers will see our Company launch a considerable new set of marketing assets to bring this innovative product line into the marketplace."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid. THC-V and CBN are not scheduled at the federal level. The Company's THC-V products contain zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), far below the acceptable federal level of 0.3%, and zero heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

Bee Fuse Technology

Several of company's product are powered by Bee Fuse technology. Bee-Fuse Technology is an IP Protected method which enables bees to naturally express the full spectrum of the Hemp plant in their honey in a highly efficient manner, utilizing low amounts of cannabinoids as well as therapeutic terpenes which creates a unique delivery platform for any strain.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei,

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596544/Cannabis-Global-Directs-Focus-to-Marketing-Phase-with-Innovate-Hemp-Extract-Product-Lines