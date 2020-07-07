Anzeige
Megaphone Expands Podcast Attribution Capabilities in Partnership With Podsights

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Megaphone, the leading podcast hosting and ad-insertion service for enterprises, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Podsights, the leading attribution platform for podcast advertising, which will extend Podsights' attribution capabilities to all campaigns run through the Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM).

"Podcasting is a rapidly evolving medium for advertisers," said Brendan Monaghan, CEO of Megaphone. "The introduction of sophisticated attribution as a standard feature, in combination with the audience targeting capabilities in MTM, represents a huge step forward in elevating premium podcast inventory as a core part of the omnichannel media mix."

The Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM) is the largest collection of premium podcast inventory offering data-driven targeting and measurement. MTM allows advertisers to select from over 60,000 audience segments targeting listeners by interest, purchase behavior, and demographics across all podcast apps, devices, and platforms.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Megaphone," said Sarah Cotenoff, Head of Partnerships at Podsights. "The introduction of our attribution technology to MTM instantly elevates measurement standards and capabilities for a sizeable portion of premium podcast inventory."

About Podsights

Podsights is the industry leader in podcast advertising attribution, allowing advertisers and podcasters a better way to measure campaign performance. From campaign planning to performance measurement, Podsights makes tools that enable brands to leverage the podcasting medium.

About Megaphone

Megaphone is a podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and targeted ad sales for brand partners. The Megaphone platform connects enterprise-level podcasters and media companies with best-in-class tools to publish, monetize, and measure their audio content. Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM) revolutionizes podcast advertising by offering brands unprecedented listener reach, true measurement, efficient execution, and guaranteed brand safety. Megaphone Studio provides end-to-end creative services for advertisers, developing breakthrough audio ads that envelop the user and drive results.

Press Contact
Mallory Edmondson
WIT Strategy
medmondson@witstrategy.com

SOURCE: Megaphone



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596491/Megaphone-Expands-Podcast-Attribution-Capabilities-in-Partnership-With-Podsights

