Mydecine Innovations Group Adds World Renowned, 7-Time Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Dr. M.S Reddy to Its Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE:0NF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), announced today that seven-time Nobel Prize-nominated scientist Dr. Malireddy Srinivasulu Reddy will be joining the Mydecine team as a Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Reddy is one of the world's most pre-eminent authorities in applied microbiology as it relates to dairy foods, probiotics, and pollution mitigation. He holds over 150 U.S. and international patents, of which more than 100 are used daily in international commerce. He has also published over 70 scientific articles and has written several best selling books, including 'A to Z of Success: 26 Keys to Winning'.

Also known as the "Cheese King' due to his wildly successful cheese and dairy-based biotechnology company, Dr. Reddy currently serves as the Chairman and President of USA-based American Dairy and Food Consulting Laboratories, and International Media and Cultures.

Nominated for the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize by the Chair of the United States Association of the state of Colorado, Dr. Reddy has received accolades and over 100 national and international awards and honors from all over the world.

Some of his more notable awards include: Richard M. Hoyt Memorial award from the American Dairy Science Association, Outstanding Young Alumnus Recognition award from the Iowa State University, Sigma-Xi Research award, Outstanding Scientist award from IAFC, Washington, D.C., 2003, 2004 and 2005, Outstanding Businessman of the Year award, and the prestigious U.S. President Ronald Reagan Gold Medal award in Washington, D.C.

As Scientific Advisor, Dr. Reddy will be responsible for overseeing the Company's 7,500 sq. ft mycology lab in Denver, Colorado and will assist in the development of proprietary therapies using bacteria and rare fungal strains.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine's experienced cross functional teams have the capabilities to oversee all areas of drug development including synthesis, drug delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and marketing. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations Mydecine is at the forefront of the efficient development of psychedelic derived medicines and therapeutic solutions. Our trailblazing portfolio of companies is focused on providing innovative and effective treatment options that can help millions of people live healthier lives.

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group Inc., please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at http://mydecine.com/. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

