

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) said it expects revenue growth for the second quarter to reach low to mid-single digits over prior year revenues, while residential pest control revenues are anticipated to reach high single to low double digit growth year-on-year.



Eddie Northen, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer said: 'There are still more unknowns than knowns for the future; however, for the second quarter we have seen strong improvement in our residential service line accompanied by appropriate cost containment for our revenue levels.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROLLINS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de