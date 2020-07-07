

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford said Tuesday that it is extending its COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan through June. The plan originally provided customers with a 15 percent credit on their April and May personal auto insurance premiums.



Extending the plan through June brings the total amount the company will distribute to its customers to about $80 million.



The company plans to issue the credit to all personal auto insurance customers with policies in force as of June 1, 2020. No action is needed from customers, the credit will occur automatically, the company said.



