Cymulate SaaS-based, Continuous Security Controls Validation and Effectiveness Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance

Deloitte's Audit Verifies Cymulate for SOC2 Type II; Cymulate proves its duty to its customers and meets highest standards of internal controls and processes

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the only end-to-end SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Controls 2, Type II (SOC2 Type II) compliance in addition to ISO 27001 certification, awarded December 2019. This certifies that the company has in-place adequate measures and procedures to protect its clients' sensitive data. The audit for SOC2 Type II was conducted by Deloitte Israel in compliance with the attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"Security is a common customer concern regarding all SaaS and cloud-based services, Cymulate is no exception. To assure our customers that we take security very seriously our company passed an extensive audit that demonstrates our commitment to the security and privacy of our clients', partners', and employees' data. We are proud to achieve SOC2 Type II certification," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymulate.

SOC2 Type II compliance validates both the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of our security controls. This certification will meet the needs of many companies for information and assurance about our security and the protection of their data.

"Cymulate enables organizations to continuously measure and improve their security posture across the full attack kill chain by challenging their security controls, IT infrastructure and employee security awareness. The nature of the value we provide emphasizes the importance of our own security capabilities," Wachsman added.

About Cymulate

Cymulate SaaS-based Continuous Security Controls Validation makes it simple to measure and improve your security posture across the full attack kill-chain. Every assessment is scored and includes actionable remediation guidance to mitigate risk and optimize security control effectiveness. Cymulate enables you to take data-driven decisions and manage your security resources efficiently. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.