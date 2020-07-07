Crown Castle Stock Up 20% in 2020Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) stock has been one of the best-performing 5G stocks in 2020. Since the COVID-19-fueled meltdown in February and March, Crown Castle stock has rebounded, advancing 20% year-to-date and 27.2% year-over-year. And it remains bullish, having hit a new 52-week high of $175.63 on June 3.Crown Castle's long-term growth potential is not lost on Wall Street or the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...