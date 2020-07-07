Invitation to Presentation of Coor's Q2 2020 Report on July 17, 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor Service Management will be publishing its Q2 2020 Report on July 17, at 07:30 CEST. Accordingly, we're inviting investors, analysts and media to a webcast (in English) on July, 17, at 10:00 CEST, where Coor's President and CEO Mikael Stöhr together with CFO and IR Director Klas Elmberg will present and comment on the Interim Report.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8B5002B6-8F64-4D8E-BD8C-A608A2D7CF6A

If you would like to listen to the presentation via telephone, please call +46850558356 (Sweden), +4723963938 (Norway), +4578150108 (Denmark), +358931583775 (Finland) or +443333009261 (England).

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investor/Reports and publications-tab.

Please find more information, images etc. at www.coor.com

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

Contact:

Klas Elmberg

CFO and IR Director, Coor

+46-10-559-6580

klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn

Communications Director, Coor,

+46-10-559-5519

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

