Logile Releases Cutting-Edge Touch-Free Health and Temperature Scanning Solution During COVID-19 Crisis

New solution uniquely integrates proven commercial-quality hardware with highly configurable enterprise software to help protect public safety wherever people congregate

DALLAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logile, Inc., the leading retail store planning, execution and workforce management solution provider, today announced the immediate availability of its new touch-free Health & Temperature Scanner (HT Scanner) with temperature reading accuracy of 99.7 percent. This solution helps organizations protect public safety and their employees and customers with highly accurate infrared temperature reading, mask detection, and health risk attestation screening. Uniquely and completely configurable to any organization's requirements, the HT Scanner can be configured to conform with local health mandates and the specific policies of retailers, manufacturers, warehouse and distribution centers, restaurants, hotels, gyms, schools and universities, medical facilities, and more.

Logile developed the HT Scanner in response to customer requests for a reliable, accurate, configurable and efficient solution currently lacking in existing hardware-focused offerings to assist in implementing changing pandemic-related health and regulatory agency recommendations and mandates. The Logile HT Scanner leverages commercial-grade hardware and a customizable workflow engine to deliver a resilient, flexible solution designed to efficiently protect the safety of people interacting in enclosed or crowded spaces.

The HT Scanner can operate with physical access control systems, employee feeds or any time and attendance system to provide:

Multiple identification options including facial recognition with or without a mask, finger template, numeric, card reader, anonymous and more

Voice control

Mask detection and health and risk attestation questions configured to local and organizational requirements

Targeted communication including video and real-time alerts and messaging

"Organizations are being asked to take an increasingly active role in protecting the safety of their employees, customers, members, and the public," said Purna Mishra, Logile CEO and president. "Logile is committed to deliver the only truly touch-free scanner offering completely configurable workflows and multiple temperature thresholds."

Logile's HT Scanner is available via cloud-based subscription.

About Logile

Logile, Inc. is the leading retail store planning, execution and workforce management provider. We live WFM and store operations, but we exist for our customers' success. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help accelerate ROI and achieve operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

The only WFM provider to be named a Top 20 Retail Software Vendor in RIS News' Software LeaderBoard for multiple years, retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service-we transform retail operations. Learn more: www.logile.com

