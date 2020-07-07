Kenergy Scientific Inc.: Kenergy Scientific, Inc. Announces That It Has Acquired MedSmart Group, Inc.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Kenergy Scientific Inc. (OTC PINK:KNSC) is pleased to announce it has executed a Share Exchange agreement with "KNSC" and Florida based MedSmart Group, Inc. KNSC has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MedSmart Group Inc. a Florida based medical wellness and antiaging centers focused on Men's health. The acquisition was completed on June 23rd, 2020 in a share exchange agreement. The company has requested for a name change and symbol change with the state of Wyoming to reflect our new business plan with KNSC.

"MedSmart Group, Inc. presents a unique opportunity to be a part of the rapidly expanding healthcare space dedicated to men. Completing our merger with KNSC and becoming a publicly traded company is an important milestone for MedSmart. With the continuous support from our shareholders together we will have a very successful future." Said Calvin Lewis, President of MedSmart Group, Inc.

About MedSmart Group, Inc.

MedSmart Group Inc. and Men Wellness Centers is a professional network of Medical Centers specializing in "Anti-Aging Treatments" that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting. All of our procedures are administered by licensed physicians and other medical professionals that specialize in the latest treatment options available for the unique needs of men, through our centers along with the availability of face to face visits through Telemedicine, and overnight delivery of Meds.

Our unique Non-invasive treatment plans include: Testosterone Replacement, Erectile Dysfunction (ED), Hypothyroidism, Allergies, High Cholesterol, Hypertension, Diabetes, Physicals Lab on Site - Immediate Results, Hair Loss, Vein Treatment, Cryogen Therapy, Weight loss and Laser Hair Removal.

Presently the marketplace for anti-aging products and services is valued at $250 billion, and with an annual growth rate of 9.5%, it is projected to reach $331 billion by 2025. To capture a share of the "Anti-Aging Market", Med Smart Group, Inc. intends to open and operate a nationwide chain of Men's Health and Wellness Centers, along with Telemedicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

