CannaPharmaRx Agrees to Acquire CA Cannabis Facility

Company Agrees to Purchase River Road Production Campus from Bristol Capital Investors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced today it has signed a letter of intent to purchase a cannabis production facility located in Cathedral City, California.

The purchase price will be $10 million. The acquisition is anticipated to close during the next 45 days, subject to CannapharmaRx receiving appropriate funding. The property will need approximately $20 million in upgrades to become fully functional according to CannaPharmaRx's standards. While no assurances can be provided, the Company believes it has secured financing for this project via a senior credit facility. Upon completion of upgrades, which are expected to take approximately 6-7 months, the production facility is expected to generate up to 50,000 kilograms of cannabis per year.

"Completion of this acquisition will be a significant milestone for our Company. We are hopeful that it is the first of many transactions we are able to close this year in order to commence grow operations during the first half of next year," said Nick Colvin, CEO of CannaPharaRx.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities. CPMD owns a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is also in the process of completing an application to list its common stock for trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange, with initial trading anticipated to being during the third quarter of 2020. The Company also anticipates submitting an application to list its common stock for trading on the OTCQB in the near future as well.

