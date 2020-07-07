

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investors are looking for light trading activity on Tuesday. The exponential growth of Coronavirus infections across the world might have an influence on market sentiments.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 211.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 21.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding30.00 points.



The major U.S. averages closed higher. The Nasdaq soared 226.02 points or 2.2 percent to 10,433.65, the Dow surged up 459.67 points or 1.8 percent to 26,287.03 and the S&P 500 jumped 49.71 points or 1.6 percent to 3,179.72.



On the economic front, the Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were down 5.7 percent.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 4.900 million, while it was 5.046 million in the prior month.



Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles will give speech entitled 'Financial Stability Board Remarks' via webcast at the Exchequer Club Luncheon at 1.00 pm ET.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak about the U.S. economy in the wake of Covid-19 at a National Association for Business Economics webinar event at 2.00 pm ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will also participate.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Chinese shares extended gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 12.46 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,345.34, its highest close since Feb. 6, 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.38 percent at 25,975.66.



Japanese shares ended lower to snap a three-day winning streak. The Nikkei average ended down 99.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 22,614.69, while the broader Topix index closed 0.34 percent lower at 1,571.71.



Australian markets gave up early gains to end on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished marginally lower at 6,012.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed with a positive bias at 6,126.70.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 46.67 points or 0.93 percent. The German DAX is losing 150.59 points or 1.18 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 75.38 points or 0.74 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is losing 77.02 points or 0.75 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.97 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de