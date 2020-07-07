

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production decreased further in May, data from the Czech statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 25.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 33.7 percent fall in April.



Manufacturing output declined 26.7 percent yearly in May.



Mining and quarrying output decreased 20.4 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell 17.2 percent.



Automobile production dropped by 45.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 13.8 percent in May.



Industrial new orders decreased 34.7 percent year-on-year.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 7.6 percent annually in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output fell 2.9 percent monthly in May.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade surplus decreased to CZK 1.3 billion in May from CZK 23.3 billion in the same month last year.



In April, the trade deficit was 25.3 billion.



Exports declined 29.8 percent annually in May and imports fell 24.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 12.0 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de