Paige Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Revolutionary AI-based pathology technology that Offers Cutting-edge Cancer Diagnosis

Paige has leveraged the world's largest dataset in pathology to develop an AI pathology system of clinical-grade accuracy

SANTA CLARA, California, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American AI-based digital pathology market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Paige with the 2020 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its disruptive Paige.ai module.

Paige has developed clinical-grade, robust machine learning models for computational pathology for diagnosing cancer subtypes, thereby enhancing the diagnosis capability of pathologists worldwide. Paige's AI system was tested on approximately 45,000 de-identified, digitized slide images from more than 15,000 cancer patients from 44 countries. The deep learning algorithms detected prostate cancer, skin cancer, and breast cancer with almost 100 percent accuracy.

"Paige's AI algorithms validated against the world's largest dataset in pathology makes it the most trustworthy clinical grade pathology diagnosis solution," said Debarati Sengupta, Industry Analyst, Frost an Sullivan. "This clinical-grade accurate algorithms eliminates the need to curate datasets, which is time-consuming and expensive. Paige's AI based pathology solution supports pathologists for fast and accurate qualitative, quantitative diagnosis of even the most complex and difficult to interpret slides."

The Paige modules consist of general and organ-specific modules that provide rapid diagnostic stratification, cancer detection, tumor segmentation, and prediction of treatment response, and overall survival. Its algorithms form clinical decision support products to help pathologists provide better qualitative and quantitative diagnoses. For security purposes, all datasets were de-identified, and any protected health information or label text was removed.

Notably, Paige's clinical-grade AI pathology system received the Breakthrough Device designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, making it the first such device for cancer diagnosis. Furthermore, it began commercializing in 2019 following its CE mark approval for Paige Prostate, which is a first-to-market prostate cancer detection solution, and Paige Insight, an AI-based digital pathology viewer for the primary diagnosis of prostate cancer. Paige's AI-based solutions are vendor agnostic, which helps it serve a wider pool of customers.

In 2020, it formed a strategic partnership with Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company to provide its AI-based integrated pathology solutions to support Invicro's drug discovery and development initiatives. "Paige continues to expand its footprint not just in commercial laboratories, but also biopharmaceutical companies, positioning itself as a pioneer in AI based digital pathology market," noted Sengupta.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Dr. Thomas Fuchs and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The Company builds digital diagnostics and biomarkers for cancer care teams so they can make more informed decisions for their patients. With AI positioned to drive the future of pathology, Paige has created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and boost accuracy and productivity. Paige's lightweight platform was built to minimize IT burden and costs while ensuring patient safety and data privacy. Our products deliver insights to pathologists quickly and cost-efficiently, so they can arrive at accurate diagnoses for patients in less time. Paige was the first and only AI technology to receive FDA breakthrough designation in Pathology. Paige has proven there's a better way to move into the next generation of pathology quickly and with minimal capital expenses.

