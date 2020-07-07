Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market Players Need to Focus on Reinfection Prevention, Concludes Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insight's latest report on the vaginitis treatment drugs market establishes that growth is anticipated to be positive, registering a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2030.

It has been discovered that vaginal infections plague two-fifths of the women population across the world. Vaginitis can lead to serious complications and risks such as miscarriage, pre-mature births and HIV-AIDS if left untreated. Other diseases such as gonorrhea, chlamydia and papillomavirus are also known to occur as potential complications. A key problem in detecting vaginitis is that a majority of the patients are asymptomatic. This leads to difficulties in prescribing appropriate medications.

The abovementioned trends have therefore made it a top priority for healthcare players to accelerate research in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of vaginitis infections. One of these approaches is developing appropriate drug formulations, which have witnessed a major upsurge in the past few years. Constant innovations in treatment are being discovered, placing the market on a higher pedestal in the forecast period.

"The vaginitis treatment drugs market is slated to remain positive, with manufacturers concentrating on introducing non-antibiotic drugs as a long-term treatment solution in the wake of a high infection recurrence rate. Players are introducing single-dose and over-the-counter drugs which provide cost effective treatment," infers an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Report

Vaginitis treatment drugs market is slated to reach a valuation of ~US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2020

by the end of 2020 Nitro Imidazole compounds are the largest revenue generators by drug type, registering a revenue share of 44% across the forecast period

By schedule, prescription drugs dominate the vaginitis treatment drugs market, contributing 75% of the market value

Growing recurrence of bacterial vaginosis and complicated vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) remains a principal growth accelerator

Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market- Key Trends

Online pharmacies account for maximum transactions of vaginitis treatment drugs. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated usage of online retail outlets in order to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus when visiting an actual pharmacy

At least half of the women with bacterial vaginosis are asymptomatic. As a result, treatment gets delayed and complications keep compounding. This has spurred market players to accelerate innovations making it possible to detect asymptomatic cases

Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market- Region-wise Analysis

Europe's vaginitis treatment drugs market accounts for a quarter of the global vaginitis treatment drugs market. Increased supply of vaginal tablets in pharmacies is stimulating market growth

North America remains the most lucrative market, with the United States capturing the leading share. A higher rate of over the counter medicine availability is providing impetus for further growth

remains the most lucrative market, with capturing the leading share. A higher rate of over the counter medicine availability is providing impetus for further growth South Africa and Brazil also represent credible opportunities as both are developing nations with a high incidence of vaginal infections

Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market- Competitive Landscape

The vaginitis treatment drugs market is experiencing an influx of novel drugs. A number of clinical trials, drug development projects, establishment of distribution channels and e-commerce platforms are being witnessed. The market is highly consolidated, with over 25 players capturing a major chunk of the market.

The market players are incorporating nitro imidazole, tinidazole and metronidazole compounds in their formulations to manufacture vaginitis drugs. They are also concentration on strategic collaborations to introduce new drugs, such as the one between Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and Pfizer Inc in December 2017. The two giants collaborated to develop and commercialize Cresemba, an isavuconazole-based drug in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recently, Plush Care collaborated with Lupin Pharmaceuticals to facilitate bacterial vaginosis treatment through the former's virtual care platform. This enables patients to virtually seek appointments with doctors, discuss the symptoms and get prescribed for lab testing.

Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market Taxonomy

Drug Type

Nitro Imidazole Compounds

Lincosamide Antibiotics

Triazoles

Imidazoles

Indication

Bacterial Vaginitis

Fungal Vaginitis (Yeast Infection)

Trichomoniasis

Route of Administration

Oral

Cutaneous

Vaginal

Schedule of Drug

Prescription Drugs (Rx)

Over-the-Counter Drugs (OTC)

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Others

Europe

EU-5

Nordic countries

BENELUX

Poland

Russia

South Asia

India

ASEAN

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

Southern Africa

Northern Africa

More Insights on the Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on Vaginitis Treatment Drugs Market on basis of drug type (nitroimidazole compound, lincosamide antibiotics, triazoles, imidazoles), indication (bacterial vaginitis, fungal vaginitis (yeast infection), trichomoniasis), route of administration (oral, cutaneous, vaginal), schedule of drug (prescription drugs (Rx), over-the-counter drugs (OTC)) distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies) across seven major regions.

