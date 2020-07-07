Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market to Reach USD 82.94 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

- The growing demand from the construction industry and the increasing number of aircraft are driving market growth

- Market Size - USD 60.38 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends - High demand from developing nations

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pressure Sensitive Tapes market is forecast to reach USD 82.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding the light-weighting of automobiles across the globe have led to the increasing adoption of tapes. Traditionally used products, such as fasteners and adhesives, are being replaced by pressure sensitive tapes, due to the benefits they offer.

The increasing population in the developing countries, which leads to an increase in industrialization and urbanization, is expected to lead to a rise in government spending on infrastructure and construction. This, in turn, will foster the demand for the pressure sensitive tapes market, as these find extensive uses in the construction industry. The growth in the aircraft industry is also expected to lead to an increased demand for the product, as pressure sensitive tapes are extensively used in making aircraft interiors and avionics.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3222

Frequent fluctuations in raw material prices have a significant impact on the manufacturers' procurement cost, which can hamper the demand for the market. Increasing sanctions on the import of crude oil affect the overall oil prices, which can also lead to reduced market size for pressure sensitive tapes. The market also faces a threat from the increasing number of substitutes present for the product, such as sealants and fasteners. The growing use of these in various industries can lead to reduced demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to lockdowns among many countries around the globe. This has led to the shutting down of major industries temporarily. Industries, such as construction and aerospace, which find extensive uses for Pressure Sensitive Tapes, have currently halted operations. This has led to a decline in the demand for the product. Major players involved in the market have also halted operations currently, which has led to a decrease from the supply side. It is expected that once the situation becomes normal again, and the industries start functioning again, the demand for the market will rise. Manufacturers who are not able to operate currently are involved in innovations so that once the industries open, innovations would help them gain a greater market share and lead to a rise in the overall demand for the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pressure-sensitive-tapes-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Consumer Tapes occupied 22.2% of the market share in 2019. This finds extensive applications in attaching, temporary mounting, and bonding. Plastic backing with a medium to strong adhesive is used for manufacturing the product. Increasing demand from residential and commercial interior modifications is expected to drive the growth for this segment.

In terms of material, Foam occupied 17.8% of the market share in 2019. It is one of the majorly used products in the specialty products market. In finds increasing applications in mounting and bonding applications in various cars in the mid to high-end range. It provides benefits, such as superior water, aging, and UV resistance, which leads to increasing demand for the product.

In terms of End-Use, the Medical industry occupied 8.40% of the market share in 2019. Pressure Sensitive Tapes are used in the industry to secure dressings and bandages on wounds. These are also used to prevent injuries in sports.

The market in Latin America is witnessing a decline in demand due to the low manufacturing ability of the region, along with a rapid economic decline in many countries.

is witnessing a decline in demand due to the low manufacturing ability of the region, along with a rapid economic decline in many countries. In terms of Technology, Hot Melt occupies a significant market share. This is primarily due to the extensive use of the technology in Specialty products, as it provides benefits, such as superior product performance and long life, in both outdoor and indoor products. The technology provides a strong bond between the tape and the surface on which it is applied, as it uses a durable resin or synthetic adhesive.

Key participants include Scapa Group PLC, Sika AG, Arkema Group, DOW Corning, 3M , H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa, Intertape, and Henkel AG & Company KGAA, among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3222

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Pressure Sensitive Tapes market on the basis of product, Material, End-Use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Tapes

Packaging Tapes

Consumer Tapes

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven/Nonwoven

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Foam

Metal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Aerospace

White Goods

Electronics

Semiconductors

Electrical

Paper and Printing

Construction

Medical

Hygiene

Retail and Graphics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

U.K



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Adhesives and Sealants category by Reports And Data

Adhesives and Sealants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-adhesives-and-sealants-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-adhesives-and-sealants-market Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electric-vehicle-adhesives-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electric-vehicle-adhesives-market Automotive Structural Adhesives Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-structural-adhesives-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg