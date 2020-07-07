The DMS Group Acquires Oligo Swiss Fund Services

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DMS Group ("DMS"), the worldwide leader in governance + risk + compliance, announced today that it has acquired Oligo Swiss Fund Services1, a Swiss FINMA-accredited fund services company.

Founded in 2014, Oligo is authorised and regulated to represent foreign funds distributed in Switzerland with a comprehensive service that includes fund representation, distribution services and arrangements with the paying agent bank. Oligo currently works with more than 500 funds managed globally from all domiciles. DMS has a successful track record as a European AIFM and UCITS Management Company and is supported by an experienced team of industry professionals, unique to any third-party management company offering.

DMS' European product offering has expanded significantly over the past year and by coming together with Oligo's skilled and experienced team, will now offer Swiss fund services and bespoke solutions to clients comprising UCITS funds, Hedge funds, Alternative Investment funds, Private Equity funds and ETF certificates distribution to professional and private Swiss investors .

Paul Cahill, DMS COO, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Oligo and its specialist team to DMS. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to growth, both in terms of our geographical reach and the broadening of our existing European client services. Clients looking to access the Swiss market will now be able to take full advantage of our broadened services."

Luis Pedro, Oligo Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are delighted to join DMS, and look forward to becoming part of their team, offering high-quality and expert services globally as they continue on their path of strategic growth. Bringing Oligo to the leading global governance firm expands DMS' activities to Switzerland adding capabilities to better support clients on their path to fund compliance and distribution in Switzerland."

About The DMS Group

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in governance + risk + compliance, representing leading investment funds and managers with assets under management exceeding $350Bn. For 20 years, DMS has delivered high-quality, professional services to a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies and is proud to be the leading, independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally. Through its in-depth knowledge across every aspect of the governance landscape, DMS has been a driving force in the shaping of today's industry.

About Oligo Swiss Fund Services

Oligo Swiss Fund Services is a Swiss FINMA-accredited fund services company and are authorised and regulated to represent foreign funds distributed in Switzerland. Oligo provides representation, due diligence, fund structuring and distribution services in Switzerland. Its clients are: UCITS funds, Hedge funds, Alternative Investment funds, Private Equity funds and ETF certificates.

1 subject to confirmation of non-objection from regulators

