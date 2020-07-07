Laparoscopy Devices Market to Climb to US$ 10.5 Bn by 2030; Robot-assisted Single Site Laparoscopic Surgeries to Impart Future Momentum, notes TMR

Clinicians to harness remarkable imaging potential of rigid video laparoscope devices in gynecological and urological surgeries

Manufacturers in laparoscopy devices market lean on fully customizable laparoscopic procedure kits and trays to improve surgical outcomes; Novel procedures such as Single-Incision Robotic Colectomy (SIRC) will help surgeons meet patient outcomes, spurring their market prospects

ALBANY, New York, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare practitioners worldwide leverage the advancements in imaging technologies and techniques to boost the surgical outcomes, particularly in benign gynecological diseases. The safety and reliability of laparoscopic devices has bolstered their uptake in minimally invasive surgeries in Asia Pacific, spurring scope for new lucrative avenues in the laparoscopy devices market, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Advent of robotic platforms, analysts at Transparency Market Research affirm, has unlocked new value-grab opportunities in the laparoscopy devices market. They further opine that though COVID-19 crisis has hampered the scope of revenue generation, mobile laparoscopy with the aid of smartphones will gain some popularity in coming years.

The laparoscopy devices market stood at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2019. Clocking CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030, the revenue is projected to reach US$ 10.5 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Laparoscopy Devices Market Report

Of all the applications, gynecological surgeries held promising share of revenues in 2019

Of all product types in laparoscopy devices market, energy systems held a significant market share; the segment expected to make promising strides through 2030

Of the various regions, North America held the sway in 2019; wide acceptance among clinicians and patient populations to cement the revenue potential

held the sway in 2019; wide acceptance among clinicians and patient populations to cement the revenue potential Asia Pacific expected to emerge as increasingly promising regional market

Laparoscopy Devices Market (Product: Energy Systems, Robot Assisted Systems, Laparoscopes, Hand Access Instruments, Trocars, Closure Devices, Insufflation Devices, and Suction/Irrigation Devices; Application: Gynecological Surgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, and Others; and End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The growing number of product approvals backs the high-growth potential of laparoscopy devices market. Gynecologists around the world stand to benefit from remarkable safety of laparoscopic procedures. Further, the minimally invasiveness nature has been driving demand in healthcare industries for boosting.

Robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries are likely to breathe new life into the laparoscopy devices market, despite the crippling effects of COVID-19.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on making devices more surgeon-friendly as well as a low-cost modality for patient population

Hospitals in cost-sensitive markets are increasingly acquiring low-cost rigid video laparoscopes, opening new revenue streams for manufacturers and sellers.

Integration of video cameras and LED lights with next-generation laparoscopy devices unlocks new avenue in market. In recent years, the adoption of these devices has enabled surgeons to take advantage of novel procedures. A case in point is Single-Incision Robotic Colectomy (SIRC). The evidence-based benefits of SIRC is backed by several years of research. Incorporation of wiper blade-like features in devices is another novel advancement.

Key Impediments for Laparoscopy Devices Market Stakeholders

The risk of infection from surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic has serves as a huge bottleneck for the laparoscopy devices market, since this has led several surgeries to be postponed. Nevertheless, the demand has gathered momentum due to several urgent surgical procedures and medical emergencies involving laparoscopy which took place in recent months further, healthcare industry will adopt laparoscopy devices due to their high productivity in operating theaters (OT).

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Regional Assessment

Of all the regions, North America has been generating leading share of market revenues. Advances in interventional radiology techniques has cemented the potential of laparoscopy devices. On the other hand, it is Asia Pacific that will expand at remarkable pace in the global laparoscopy devices market. To a great deal, growing number of gynecological, urological, and cardiovascular surgeries propels the opportunities in the regional market. The regional market will offer significant growth momentum on the back of increasing acceptance of laparoscopic procedures among patients.

The Laparoscopy Devices market can be segmented as follows:

By Product

Energy Systems

Robot Assisted Systems

Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Trocars

Closure Devices

Insufflation Devices

Suction/Irrigation Devices

By Application

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

