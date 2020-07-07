Ophthalmic Devices Market to Reach $44.86 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of digital devices in health care sector and technological advancement in the ophthalmic devices drive the global ophthalmic devices market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product Function [Surgical Devices (Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices) Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices (Refractors, Corneal Topography Systems, Retinal Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmoscopes, OCT, Perimeters, Slit Lamps, and Tonometer), and Vision Care Devices (Contact Lenses and Spectacles)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global ophthalmic devices market garnered $32.53 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in adoption of digital devices in health care sector and technological advancement in the ophthalmic devices drive the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, lack of sled professional and low awareness regarding eye-related diseases hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in healthcare infrastructures is anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2046

COVID-19 Scenario-

The operational disruption in the surgical instrument and equipment manufacturing, due to COVID-19 outbreak, has impacted the ophthalmic devices market. On the other hand, the supply chain disruptions have resulted in shortages of devices.

However, the government bodies in several regions have imposed certain relaxations on the restrictions, in order to maintain economic requirement. Owing to this the companies have restarted the manufacturing.

The vision care segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on product function, the vision care segment accounted for nearly half of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in trend of contact lenses and increase in number of patient with vision corrections. However, the diagnostic devices segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The changing consumer preference from traditional and manually operated refractors to auto-refractors drives the growth of the segment.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027-

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of blindness and low vision in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the presence of high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2046

Leading market players

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Ophthalmic Lasers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Ophthalmic Surgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cataract Surgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg