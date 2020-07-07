

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan leading index increased in May, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 79.3 in May from 77.7 in April.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 74.6 in June from 80.1 a month ago. This was the lowest level since June 2009.



The lagging index declined to 94.0 in June from 97.8 in the prior month. The latest reading was the lowest since July 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de