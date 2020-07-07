Technavio has been monitoring the magazine publishing market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.52 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005531/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magazine Publishing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Condé Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased use of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Magazine Publishing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Magazine Publishing Market is segmented as below:

Type Print Magazine Digital Magazine

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Magazine Publishing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our magazine publishing market report covers the following areas:

Magazine Publishing Market size

Magazine Publishing Market trends

Magazine Publishing Market analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of interactive advertisements in print magazines as one of the prime reasons driving the magazine publishing market growth during the next few years.

Magazine Publishing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the magazine publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Condé Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the magazine publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Magazine Publishing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist magazine publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the magazine publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the magazine publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magazine publishing market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Print Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Digital Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of magazines as focused advertising platform

Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying

Interactive advertisements in print magazines

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Bloomberg LP

British Broadcasting Corp.

Condé Nast

Forbes Media LLC

Gannett Co. Inc.

Hearst Communications Inc.

Meredith Corp.

Schibsted ASA

The New York Times Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

