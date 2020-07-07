MediaOps' New 'Digital Anarchist' Streaming Video Platform Delivers Expert Content on What's Next In DevOps, Cybersecurity, Cloud Native and Digital Transformation

Next-gen streaming service for tech communities offers ongoing, in-depth coverage on topics that will shape the future of information technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story, today launched a new version of its streaming video platform, Digital Anarchist ( digitalanarchist.com ). The platform features a new intelligent UI that makes it easier and faster for technology professionals to find the most relevant content they need. The new Digital Anarchist also recommends and serves content based on viewing habits and what others with similar interests are viewing.

Hosting a library of more than 1,400 videos presented by 1,000-plus industry experts from virtual summits, on-demand webinars, podcasts and top international tech conferences, Digital Anarchist is the largest single source for video content on DevOps, cloud-native, cyber and digital transformation. Available on the web, via mobile app and OTT channels (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon), Digital Anarchist provides open access to educational and entertaining content anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected device.

"With the launch of the new Digital Anarchist streaming platform, we move closer to the original vision that my co-founder, John Willis, and I had for Digital Anarchist - a place for tech people to see great, highly relevant tech videos on demand and streaming live," said Alan Shimel, CEO and co-founder of MediaOps. "With the extensive library of videos and guests, plus a new schedule for upcoming tech series and content, there is something for everyone in the DevOps, cloud-native, cybersecurity and digital transformation space. We invite other content creators to work with us and add their voices to the Digital Anarchist platform."

All content is available for free to visitors, who can freely subscribe to Digital Anarchist to be kept in the know about new content added each week. Currently 15 to 20 videos are uploaded each week, focusing on the latest advances in technology.

"Just as digital transformation strategies are rapidly accelerating, the thirst for knowledge on these subjects is experiencing a similar rapid growth trajectory," said Mitch Ashley, CEO and co-founder of Accelerated Strategies Group ( https://accelst.com ). "Digital Anarchist's broad and micro-targeted content strategically positions it to become the Netflix equivalent for the tech community."

The No. 1 Source for IT News and Entertainment

Digital Anarchist is a hub with thousands of hours of information, serving as a catalyst for digital transformation that disrupts the outdated and inefficient, providing the information organizations need for a faster, higher-quality and more secure future.

Visitors and subscribers will have access to exclusive live and on-demand content from a variety of channels:

Virtual Events - Watch informational sessions and 1:1 interviews with industry leaders from over a dozen conferences and virtual events hosted in the last 12 months.

- Watch informational sessions and 1:1 interviews with industry leaders from over a dozen conferences and virtual events hosted in the last 12 months. Analyst Corner - View the weekly segment hosted by Accelerated Strategies Group's analysts and seasoned industry veterans, covering the latest trends and opportunities for businesses during these unprecedented times.

- View the weekly segment hosted by Accelerated Strategies Group's analysts and seasoned industry veterans, covering the latest trends and opportunities for businesses during these unprecedented times. TechStrong TV - Access previous episodes and live-stream TechStrong TV on Digital Anarchist three days a week to hear honest and open dialogues with tech leaders and executives covering the latest news.

- Access previous episodes and live-stream TechStrong TV on Digital Anarchist three days a week to hear honest and open dialogues with tech leaders and executives covering the latest news. DevOps Chats - Hear the latest episodes of "fireside" podcasts featuring DevOps.com and Security Boulevard Editor in Chief Alan Shimel and Accelerated Strategies Group CEO Mitch Ashley , as they chat with luminaries and thought leaders in DevOps and security.

- Hear the latest episodes of "fireside" podcasts featuring DevOps.com and Security Boulevard Editor in Chief and Accelerated Strategies Group CEO , as they chat with luminaries and thought leaders in DevOps and security. On-Demand Webinars - Replay webinars from DevOps.com, Security Boulevard and Container Journal 30 days after the live event.

- Replay webinars from DevOps.com, Security Boulevard and Container Journal 30 days after the live event. CISO Talks - Join MediaOps CEO Alan Shimel and Unisys CISO Mathew Newfield in a bi-weekly series to explore the latest in cyberspace, featuring other experts and newsmakers in the field.

- Join MediaOps CEO and Unisys CISO Mathew Newfield in a bi-weekly series to explore the latest in cyberspace, featuring other experts and newsmakers in the field. DevOps Unbound - This bi-weekly/monthly roundtable, sponsored by Tricentis, provides a deep-dive into DevOps, with an emphasis on continuous testing and automation. Roundtables will be open to audience interaction as well.

State-of-the Art Studio and Video Production

Digital Anarchist features both original and third-party content. The streaming service also provides video production, distribution and sponsorship, offering opportunities for both branding and lead generation campaigns.

Using state-of-the-art digital HD equipment and dynamic post-production video editing, the Digital Anarchist team is highly qualified to create custom videos to tell your story and reach a global audience. Some of Digital Anarchist's services include:

Educational series.

Case studies.

Brand marketing videos.

Storytelling testimonials.

Sponsored ads.

Watch Digital Anarchist Anytime, Anywhere

Digital Anarchist is now available worldwide using any of the following device formats:

Web Browsers - Visit https://digitalanarchist.com using your favorite web browser.

- Visit using your favorite web browser. OTT Channels - Binge-watch on your favorite TV apps: Amazon Fire , Apple TV and Roku .

- Binge-watch on your favorite TV apps: , and . Mobile Apps - Download the DevOps.com app from the Apple Store or Google Play and get direct access to Digital Anarchist content.

- Download the DevOps.com app from the or and get direct access to Digital Anarchist content. Live Streaming - Catch TechStrong TV live, three days a week on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

If you are passionate about technology tools and practices related to DevOps, security and digital transformation and would like to be featured on Digital Anarchist, visit digitalanarchist.com/contact-us . The Digital Anarchist team looks forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you may have.

ABOUT MEDIAOPS

MediaOps is the place to tell your story. The people behind DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal, Digital Anarchist and TechStrong TV, MediaOps is an omniversal media provider, delivering a broad array of content, over an ever increasing number of channels. In the areas of digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity and cloud native, MediaOps properties are a leading destination, attracting and engaging a thriving online community of technology professionals around the world. Resources include award-winning editorial, creation of high-quality custom content, and multimedia production and distribution. As the leaders in these emerging segments, MediaOps' properties are powerful, integrated marketing and communication platforms to help clients maximize campaign ROI and paid media investments. https://mediaops.com .

Rebecca Auguste

rebecca@devops.com

(561) 430-3347

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169113/MediaOps_Logo.jpg