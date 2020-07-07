BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income
PR Newswire
London, July 7
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income
Further to the announcement released on 11 June 2020, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has now received the corporation tax refund of £1,400,356, together with interest of £140,681, from HMRC.
For further information, please contact:
Melissa Gallagher
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 3893
Rob Naylor
Cenkos Securities plc
Tel: 020 7397 1922
7 July 2020
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de