BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income

Further to the announcement released on 11 June 2020, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has now received the corporation tax refund of £1,400,356, together with interest of £140,681, from HMRC.

7 July 2020