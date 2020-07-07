Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.07.2020 | 16:15
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income

PR Newswire

London, July 7

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tax Reclaims on Foreign Income

Further to the announcement released on 11 June 2020, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has now received the corporation tax refund of £1,400,356, together with interest of £140,681, from HMRC.

For further information, please contact:

Melissa Gallagher
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 3893

Rob Naylor
Cenkos Securities plc
Tel: 020 7397 1922

7 July 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.