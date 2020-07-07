Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT JUL 09, 2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction Operation type: Liquidity providing Tender date: JUL-09-2020 Time for submission of bids 14.00-14.30 (CEST) Start date: JUL-13-2020 Maturity date: OKT?-05-2020 Duration: 84 days Offered volume: 10.0 bln Min bid amount: 100 mln Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln Max number of bids: 10 Lowest interest supplement: 0.25 percentage points Min bid rate: t.b.a. Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30