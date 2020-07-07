AnnuityAdvantage: Thinking of Buying a Fixed Annuity? Ask These Questions First

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Fixed-rate annuities are popular because of their guarantees, simplicity and higher rates than most competing products.

A fixed-rate annuity-also known as a multi-year guaranteed annuity-acts much like a bank certificate of deposit (CD). There's a set interest rate for a set period. For example, a seven-year fixed annuity from one company was offering a guaranteed annual yield of 3.45% for seven years as of early July 2020, according to Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, an online annuity marketplace ( https://www.annuityadvantage.com) .

There are some key differences. CD interest is taxable annually unless the CD is in an IRA or other qualified account, whereas annuity interest is tax-deferred until withdrawn. This lets your money compound faster over time.

Here are some of the important questions to ask before purchasing a fixed annuity, Nuss says.

Does the annuity have a pre-set and guaranteed interest rate for the entire rate period?

Most fixed-rate annuities have a guaranteed interest rate for the entire rate period, but with some products, the rate may change after an initial period. If the rate can change, be sure that you know how soon it can change and what the new rate will or could be.

While having a fixed rate for the entire period is an advantage, sometimes an annuity with an adjustable-rate can be a good deal. It just depends on how the contract is structured.

Is the rate competitive?

If you're looking at just one insurance company, you can't tell, so shop around, Nuss says. AnnuityAdvantage lists comparative rates from many companies at https://www.annuityadvantage.com/annuity-rates-quotes/multi-year-guarantee-annuities.

Is the annuity insured?

Annuities are not FDIC insured. However, there is a form of insurance provided by state guaranty associations in case the insurer becomes insolvent. Coverage varies by state.

Annuities are guaranteed by the issuing insurance company. Therefore, it is important to check the insurer's ratings provided by agencies such as A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's or Moody's. These agencies grade insurers for their overall financial strength and their claims-paying ability.

Be sure that the insurance company you go with is financially stable, as you will want it to be there in the future when you need it.

Are withdrawals permitted during the term of the annuity? If so, how much is allowed?

Nearly all fixed annuities let you withdraw a certain percentage of your total account value or your initial premium each policy year. Typically, account holders may withdraw up to 10% of their principal each year without penalty. However, withdrawals, before you reach age 59½, may be subject to an IRS penalty of 10% of the earnings that are withdrawn, plus ordinary income tax, Nuss says.

Does interest compound?

Annuity interest compounds annually unless you withdraw it. Not taking withdrawals will allow your funds to produce more interest each year of the contract.

Is the growth on your funds inside the annuity taxed?

The interest credited to your annuity will grow tax-deferred until it's withdrawn. The money inside the account continues growing without taxes, allowing your funds the opportunity to compound exponentially over time.

This can be a distinct advantage over the funds inside of a bank CD not held within an IRA or qualified account, as the interest that is earned on a CD is taxed each year. So, for instance, if you're earning 1.80% on a five-year CD and you're paying 25% in federal and state income taxes, you'd net a mere 1.35% annually after taxes.

With an annuity, your funds will compound at the full quoted rate because you're delaying taxes. You or your heirs will owe tax on the gain eventually, but delaying the tax bite means more money in your pocket in the long run.

Are there any fees associated with a fixed annuity?

There are no upfront sales charges or ongoing maintenance fees. All of your money goes to work for you, he says.

Surrender charges will only occur if you withdraw more than the allowed amount during the surrender period. So, be sure that you won't need most of the money you deposit until the period is over.

What happens to your funds in the annuity if you pass away prematurely?

If you die before you got back all of the money that you deposited in the annuity, your named beneficiary will receive the amount remaining in the annuity. If your beneficiary is your spouse, he or she can assume ownership of the annuity and continue it without paying any immediate taxes.

What are your choices when the initial guarantee period is up?

There's a lot of flexibility. You can take all the money in cash and pay income tax on the gain, but most people don't do that.

To continue to defer taxes, you can renew for an additional term or use the funds to buy another fixed annuity from the same or a different insurer via a 1035 exchange. When transferring to a new annuity, you can choose any other type of annuity you want, such as a fixed-indexed or variable annuity.

You also can choose to annuitize the proceeds. This means you convert the fixed annuity into a stream of guaranteed lifetime monthly income that begins immediately or, with a deferred income annuity, on a future date you choose.

