ROInvesting Captures AC Milan Fans' Red and Black Hearts With Motivating Commercial

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online trading platform ROInvesting, Official Partner of the Italian football club AC Milan, has launched on Monday their new joint campaign titled "Success is not a matter of luck." The campaign focuses on the importance of training hard and developing the right skills in order to become successful, speaking to both world-class football players and online traders.

This mantra seems to have been fully embraced by the AC Milan squad, as the team came back strong from the Coronavirus hiatus with two impressive wins in the last three games, first beating AS Roma, then overpowering a difficult opponent as Lazio with three goals.

The 46-second video was posted to AC Milan's Facebook and Twitter accounts following the AS Roma win and has been watched nearly 550,000 times during the past week. The comment section has been filled with red and black hearts, igniting an already ecstatic fan base who poured in thousands of likes.

In the video, we see AC Milan players in their most glorious moments on the pitch, juxtaposed against footage of gym work, on-field training, technical drills, and personal workouts. These go to highlight ROInvesting's educational offering, which includes an advanced education center filled with articles, guides, videos, and webinars that cover anything from trading basics to elaborate long-term strategies. ROInvesting also offers in-app training tools that help traders build their skills and later implement them in the financial arena. Both offerings are completely free of charge for traders, with some educational materials also accessible to the wide audience.

ROInvesting is the official CFD partner of AC Milan, bringing its services to ambitious individuals around the world who are looking for opportunities that can help solidify their financial futures. It offers a more modern take on online trading, with short and long-term position on more that 350+ stocks, commodities, foreign exchange, and virtual currencies, all available from the trader's mobile phone or any computer with an internet connection.

Just last month, the newfound partnership has made its first major impact with a $50,000 donation from the financial service provider to Fondazione Milan's fight against COVID-19. With the new campaign, the two sides wish to spark motivation among millions of fans in Italy and around the world, looking ahead towards a more optimistic future. Judging by the fans' initial reaction and AC Milan recent results - there's a lot to be optimistic about.

