Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract with EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (Paris:ETL) at EXANE BNP PARIBAS, at the settlement date of 31 December 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 394,290

Cash balance: 416,274

During the 2nd half 2019, the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 2,181,125 shares 4,478 transactions 23,228,288 SELL 2,018,880 shares 4,219 transactions 21,522,723

It is recalled that:

1. At the last biannual report (31 December 2019) the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 215,545

Cash balance: 2,289,572

2. During the 2nd half 2019, the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,246,164 shares 2,228 transactions 20,686,046 SELL 1,239,119 shares 2,306 transactions 20,640,989

3. At 31 December 2018 (implementation date of the 2 July 2018 AMF 2018-1 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 194,142

Cash balance: 2,457,869

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005698/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications