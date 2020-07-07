Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 07-Jul-2020 / 16:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors DATE: July 7, 2020 The third coupon payment of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 07.07.2020 . Board Decision Date 30.07.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Subordinated Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Public Investors Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Domestic Domestic Oversea Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bond Maturity Date 07.10.2029 Maturity (Day) 3651 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRANE2915 Starting Date of Sale 03.10.2019 Ending Date of Sale 08.10.2019 Maturity Starting Date 09.10.2019 Nominal Value of Capital 252,880,000 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 40 Redemption Date 07.10.2029 Payment Date 08.10.2029 Was The Payment Made? No No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Interest Payment Exchange Was Date Date Date Rate (%) Rate - Rate - Amount Rate The Yearly Yearly Pay Simple Compound men (%) (%) t Mad e? 1 07.01.2020 06.01.2020 07.01.2020 3,7162 9,397,526 Yes .56 2 07.04.2020 06.04.2020 07.04.2020 3,0351 7,675,160 Yes .88 3 07.07.2020 06.07.2020 07.07.2020 2,4533 6.203.905 Yes ,04 4 07.10.2020 06.10.2020 07.10.2020 5 07.01.2021 06.01.2021 07.01.2021 6 07.04.2021 06.04.2021 07.04.2021 7 07.07.2021 06.07.2021 07.07.2021 8 07.10.2021 06.10.2021 07.10.2021 9 07.01.2022 06.01.2022 07.01.2022 10 07.04.2022 06.04.2022 07.04.2022 11 07.07.2022 06.07.2022 07.07.2022 12 07.10.2022 06.10.2022 07.10.2022 13 07.01.2023 06.01.2023 09.01.2023 14 07.04.2023 06.04.2023 07.04.2023 15 07.07.2023 06.07.2023 07.07.2023 16 07.10.2023 06.10.2023 09.10.2023 17 07.01.2024 05.01.2024 08.01.2024 18 07.04.2024 05.04.2024 08.04.2024 19 07.07.2024 05.07.2024 08.07.2024 20 07.10.2024 04.10.2024 07.10.2024 21 07.01.2025 06.01.2025 07.01.2025 22 07.04.2025 04.04.2025 07.04.2025 23 07.07.2025 04.07.2025 07.07.2025 24 07.10.2025 06.10.2025 07.10.2025 25 07.01.2026 06.01.2026 07.01.2026 26 07.04.2026 06.04.2026 07.04.2026 27 07.07.2026 06.07.2026 07.07.2026 28 07.10.2026 06.10.2026 07.10.2026 29 07.01.2027 06.01.2027 07.01.2027 30 07.04.2027 06.04.2027 07.04.2027 31 07.07.2027 06.07.2027 07.07.2027 32 07.10.2027 06.10.2027 07.10.2027 33 07.01.2028 06.01.2028 07.01.2028 34 07.04.2028 06.04.2028 07.04.2028 35 07.07.2028 06.07.2028 07.07.2028 36 07.10.2028 06.10.2028 09.10.2028 37 07.01.2029 05.01.2029 08.01.2029 38 07.04.2029 06.04.2029 09.04.2029 39 07.07.2029 06.07.2029 09.07.2029 40 07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 Principal/Maturity 07.10.2029 05.10.2029 08.10.2029 252,880,0 Date Payment 00 Amount In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 74342 EQS News ID: 1088605 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1088605&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

