Get in touch with our experts for similar engagements

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the importance of social listening in the BFSI sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005813/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients to leverage social listening and web analytics to analyze unstructured data and drive decision making using data-driven insights.

Wonder how social listening can help your business to gain a competitive edge by providing competitive insights? Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our social listening capabilities.

Currently the world is experiencing a boundary free social media environment where businesses are using it to reach potential customers. To leverage the advantages of social media platforms, businesses across the world are looking forward to using social listening tools and web analytics to monitor conversations on the web about their brand and other related topics.

Challenged by evolving customer expectations and increasing emphasis on 'personalization,' a leading bank in the US had to resort to cold-calling to gain insights into customers' needs. When the client could no longer rely on relationship managers to retain customers, they approached Quantzig looking to leverage our social media analytics expertise to drive better outcomes. By leveraging our solutions, the banking firm was looking to shift from a 'one-size-fits-all' model to a customer-centric model that focuses on enhancing relationships by segmenting customers and mining their conversations using ML-based approaches.

Quantzig's social listening solutions combined with social media engagement combined with analytics can help businesses to classify the various types of sentiment of their customers. Speak to our big data analytics experts for personalized recommendations on social media listening.

Key Questions Answered

How can a brand leverage social media listening and web analytics to expand their product or service offerings? How Quantzig's social media listening and web analytics solutions can help your brand to gain competitor's insight to stay ahead of your competitors? How can banking industry players enhance their brand identity leveraging social listening?

According to Quantzig's social listening experts, "Quantzig's social listening solutions help banking firms to adequately mine texts from social networking websites, blogs, and discussion forums to drive better decisions."

Book a FREE Demo to know how social media listening solutions can help you to measure your social media strategy's effectiveness.

How Social Media Listening Helped the Banking Client

Analyzed comments related to internal and external events

Created a tag cloud for issues

Created interactive dashboards to improve decision-making

At Quantzig we believe that our advanced analytics driven social media listening capabilities can transform any business. We have been working for nearly more than a decade on an approach to build brand value for banking and financial companies. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2Z63aIf

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005813/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us