Open for Applications-Lorne Leibel, Canadian Olympic Athlete and Canada Homes President Promotes Scholarship

Highly experienced home builder, Lorne Leibel, announces the opening of an application portal for a $7,000 CAD scholarship available to Canadian students who demonstrate a passion for their field of study.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / There are over 2 million post-secondary students in Canada, and according to Statistics Canada, the average university student graduates with over $26,000 worth of debt. Likewise, for those studying in urban cities like Toronto or Vancouver, the cost of living increases, making the price of formal education ever more expensive.

As a result, Lorne Leibel is proud to announce the opening of his Academic Scholarship Campaign where he will contribute the average cost of tuition to one lucky student.

In order to qualify, students must write a 750-word essay describing their passion for their field of study, professional ambitions, and how they intend to utilize the funding. Individuals must also be enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada.

Lorne Leibel understands the importance of formal education. He founded Canada Homes, a company focused on providing quality and affordability in the housing market through razor thin profit margins.

The application process is now open. Students are encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is November 15th, 2020. The recipient will be announced on December 15th, 2020.

To apply to the Lorne Leibel Scholarship, please visit: https://lorneleibelscholarships.com/apply-now/

About Lorne Leibel

Lorne Leibel is a successful Canadian businessowner and former Olympian. He has spent 40 years balancing his home building business, Canada Homes, and his athletic pursuits as a world champion powerboat racer to great success. He also enjoys the thrill of racing vintage cars in his spare time.

Leibel is an active community builder focused on creating affordable, quality housing through Canada Homes. Taking inspiration from his business model, Lorne Leibel aims to make education more affordable through a new scholarship, offering students the opportunity to start their adult lives on the right foot.

Contact Information:

The President of Canada Homes - Lorne Leibel

Email: apply@lorneleibelscholarships.com

Phone: (416) 798-7220 ext. 107

SOURCE: Lorne Leibel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596596/Open-for-Applications-Lorne-Leibel-Canadian-Olympic-Athlete-and-Canada-Homes-President-Promotes-Scholarship