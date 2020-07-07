Perfect Hair Focus: Sulphate Free Shampoo & Conditioner With Biotin Promotes Hair Growth Says Brand

IRWINDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Perfect Hair has developed a proprietary blend of essential oils, amino acids, natural herbs and trace minerals for its sulphate free shampoo and conditioner. The brand chose to include biotin which acts as a natural hair growth booster and ginseng root extract which stimulates the scalp and promotes longer cell life.

Find more at: https://www.amazon.com/natural-shampoo-and-conditioner-set/dp/B00H9LCNF8

"We created an incredible shampoo and conditioner. It just happens to stimulate and enhance hair growth," says a senior spokesperson for the brand.

Biotin is a B7 vitamin and is known for its crucial role in the body to metabolize carbs, fats and proteins. Biotin is also an important factor in hair health; by improving the body's keratin infrastructure, it can enhance overall hair quality and prevent breakage by strengthening the hair follicle. A deficiency in biotin can lead to the thinning of hair.

Ginseng root extract works in tandem with biotin to strengthen the follicles and roots of the hair and encourages new hair growth, which can prevent hair thinning and breakage.

Hair growth shampoo and conditioner is suitable for all hair types including colour treated hair. "Our formula is free of sulfate and parabens, using only a powerful blend of antioxidants from fractionated coconut oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, algae extract, keratin, biotin, vitamin A, vitamin C and ginseng root extract, formulated to revive dry and damaged hair and protect treated hair," explains the brand. Each set includes one bottle of shampoo and one bottle of conditioner both sized at 400ml/13.5oz each.

"This is my absolute favorite shampoo and conditioner and I have tried all of the top brands. I have very fine, long, blonde hair and it rinses so clean. My hair feels light and has volume. Love, love, love it!" raves an Amazon customer.

For additional information about the natural shampoo and conditioner set by Perfect Hair, please visit the company's Amazon storefront.

