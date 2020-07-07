Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Elects Directors

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reports that it has re-elected three incumbent directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2020. The three directors elected to three-year terms include Eric R. Anderberg, Steven A. Ceroni and Todd J. James.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO

tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO

mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

