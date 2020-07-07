Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. -Le 7 juillet/July 2020) - Consolidation - Core One Labs Inc. (COOL)

Core One Labs Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for two (2) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 39,540,871 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on July 7, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Core One Labs Inc. a annoncé la consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 39 540 871 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 7 juillet 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 8 juillet/July 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 9 juillet/July 2020 Symbol/Symbole: COOL NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 21872J208 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA21872J2083 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 21872J109/CA21872J1093

