Mary Kay Inc. and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio, recently sponsored and participated in various beauty, fashion and design events around the world with the aim of promoting the art of individual and unique beauty-and beauty artists themselves-setting the stage for the upcoming trends for the season.

Glamhive Live Glamhive Digital Summer Bazaar

Mary Kay was the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Glamhive Live Digital Summit on May 9. Glamhive, a startup digital fashion company founded by celebrity stylist Stephanie Sprangers, allows users to receive straight-forward virtual advice from expert stylists around the world. Glamhive stylists include Tara Swennen, Ilaria Urbinati, Nicole Chavez, Jeanne Yang, Samantha McMillen, Sonia Young, Micah Schifman, and Jason Bolden as well as up-and-coming experts with an undeniable eye for what's hot.

The digital summit featured a range of topics including sustainable fashion, beauty, and how to live your dreams through entrepreneurship. Guest speakers from the fashion, design, television and accessory industries also spoke on overcoming obstacles and breaking barriers. Moderators and speakers at the event included Livia Firth, Louise Roe, Rebecca Minkoff, Kendra Scott, Jezlan Moyet, Jessica Paster, Cindy Eckert, Lela Rose, Anita Patrickson, Jenny Packham, Olivier Theyskens, Babi Ahluwalia, Sonia Young, Erica Cloud, Cynthia Rowley, Ilaria Urbinati, Jennifer Fisher and Lisa Levinson-just to name a few.

Martelle, Mary Kay Ukraine beauty artist, ambassador and television makeup artist, was a featured speaker during Glamhive Live. During the roundtable discussion "Beauty x Fashion," Martelle stressed the importance of collaboration and clear communication with designers and stylists when doing makeup on her models, clients or celebrities for cover shoots, major fashion shows, red carpet events and more.

15% of the proceeds from the Glamhive Live Digital Summit was donated to Feeding America to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The Feeding America network is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Mary Kay and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio will once again be the presenting sponsor for the Glamhive Digital Summer Bazaar on July 11. For the first time, this new digital experience will expand globally to serve as a global meet-up point for industry professionals, beauty, and style enthusiasts. Speakers and moderators will be from all around the world including Canada, UK, Belgium, France, Italy, India, Vietnam and South Africa.

Top stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to celebrities including Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Brady and many more are sharing their industry experiences, expertise, and insights online as part of the Glamhive Digital Summer Bazaar.

The all-day, ticketed event will feature three tracks, 32 panels, over 100 different speakers, and offer highly intensive "Master Classes" focused on specific topics with in-depth, intimate conversations with globally renowned experts. To learn more, visit https://www.glamhive.com/live. Glamhive will donate 15 percent of all ticket sales to the NAACP.

Ukraine Fashion Week

The Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW) took place from February 1 5 in the capital of city of Kyiv. More than 16,000 attendees were on hand to fawn over Ukrainian fashion designers' creations, topped off by trendy looks from leading Mary Kay Ukraine makeup artist, Martelle. Martelle, along with Mary Kay beauty experts, supplied the finishing touch to over 50 models adorned in the latest designs from Elena Burenina, Iryna DIl, Przhonskaya, Ksenia Schnaider, Sonya Monina, Chuprina, A\Raise, Kass, Kami Kami, and many more.

Mary Kay Ukraine also partnered with talented streetstyle fashion designer Dastish Fantastish to create a capsule collection for the Mary Kay beauty experts. The Mary Kay Dastish Fantastish collection included eight wardrobe units combining classic business style inherent to the Mary Kay brand with the most relevant fashion trends, futurism and streetstyle. The main colors of the collection were shades of "fuchsia pink" and "classic red." Among the accents of the limited line were embroidery, oversize forms, and leather elements.

New York Fashion Week

The New York Fashion Week (NYFW) took place February 6 9, 2020 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in Manhattan. Mary Kay was the official makeup partner for two shows, partnering with luxury fashion brands Monse (held in the Financial District) and Adam Lippes (held at Veronika, in the upstairs of Fotografiska New York). Luis Casco, Mary Kay's Global Beauty Ambassador, was lead makeup artist for both shows. He worked closely with the designers to create looks that would complement each collection and led the makeup artist teams that brought them to life.

Czech Lion Awards

A longtime corporate supporter of fashion and art, Mary Kay also sponsored the Czech Lion Awards in Prague, Czech Republic, where the country's filmography's achievements were celebrated at an annual awards show. The Czech Lion Awards, which began in 1993, are equivalent to the U.S. Oscars for Czech Republic artists.

The 27th Czech Lion Awards was broadcasted live on the Czech National TV on March 7 from the historic Rudolphinum hotel in Prague with over 1,200 attendees. The crème de la crème of the Czech artists was in attendance to find out the winners of this year's Czech Lion Awards. Mary Kay was the official makeup partner with a glam squad of Mary Kay beauty experts who did touch-ups and applied makeup on the celebrities.

Shero Style Fashion Trends with Mary Kay China

On May 3, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Mary Kay China livestreamed Shero Style Fashion Trends: Power of Beauty, Power of Technology, Power of Health, and Power of Shine. The digital fashion show was sponsored by the Mary Kay Global Design Studio, Baazar magazine and Swarovski, among others.

The Mary Kay Foundation? and Kendra Scott

This year, The Mary Kay Foundation? teamed up with Kendra Scott to offer beautiful earrings to Independent Sales Directors. All proceeds from the earrings benefitted The Mary Kay Foundation? to support a world where women are empowered, healthy and safe. The effort raised nearly $200,000.

Mary Kay Partners with Trending Designers for Career Apparel and Accessories

For more than 55 years, Mary Kay has partnered with the leading designers of the day to collaborate on career apparel-the suits and accessories offered to Independent Beauty Consultants at various levels of their independent businesses. Recently, Mary Kay has featured partnerships with:

St. John x Mary Kay NSD Suit Option Unveil US Leadership

Nicole Miller x Mary Kay 2021-22 Suit Unveil

Ted Baker x Mary Kay US Star 2020 Prize Collection

Kate Spade x Mary Kay US Kendra Scott X Mary Kay US Gifting

Kendra Scott x Mary Kay Rock it in Red Jacket Challenge 2020

COVID-19-related Event Shifts

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, many Mary Kay-sponsored beauty, fashion and design events have been postponed or cancelled in 2020. These include:

Cancelled

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Spring 2020 Shows for Fall/Winter 20/21

GLOW Beauty Convention, Germany

Bratislava Fashion Days by Mercedes-Benz Spring 2020 Shows for Fall/Winter 2021

Postponed

Anketa OTO 2020 Postponed until further notice

Notable Milestones in Mary Kay Fashion History

25 years ago 1995: Mary Kay receives the first United Nations Environment Programme's Fashion and the Environment Award.

30 years ago /1990: The immense popularity of career apparel among members of the Mary Kay organization is reflected outside the company. Mary Kay Sales Director suits win the distinguished "Career Apparel of the Decade" award for the 1980s.

Sales Director suits win the distinguished "Career Apparel of the Decade" award for the 1980s. 40 years ago 1980: The Red Jacket Program was born in 1973 when Star Recruiters wore red jackets on the ball field to honor the St. Louis Cardinals at the first "Mary Kay Night." In 1980, the Company adopts the Red Jacket Program as the official recognition apparel.

55 years ago 1965: The first Independent Sales Director suit is debuted-a two-piece, black wool knit suit with a Texan-style cowboy hat.

