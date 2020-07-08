Technavio has been monitoring the global business travel market size and it is poised to grow by USD 268.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Travel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADTRAV Corp., Airbnb Inc., BCD Group, Booking Holdings Inc., CWT Global BV, Egencia LLC, FROSCH International Travel Inc., GBT Travel Services UK Limited d/b/a/ American Express Global Business Travel, Ovation Travel Group, and Travel Leaders Group LLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing technological advances have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, ill-managed travel plans might hamper market growth.

Business Travel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Business Travel Market is segmented as below:

Expenditure Travel Fare Lodging Dining Other Expenditure

Age Above 40 Below 40

Application Marketing Internal Meeting Trade Show Product Launch

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Business Travel Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our business travel market report covers the following areas:

Business Travel Market size

Business Travel Market trends

Business Travel Market industry analysis

This study identifies the digitalization of travel payments as one of the prime reasons driving the business travel market growth during the next few years.

Business Travel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the business travel market, including some of the vendors such as ADTRAV Corp., Airbnb Inc., BCD Group, Booking Holdings Inc., CWT Global BV, Egencia LLC, FROSCH International Travel Inc., GBT Travel Services UK Limited d/b/a/ American Express Global Business Travel, Ovation Travel Group, and Travel Leaders Group LLC Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the business travel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Business Travel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist business travel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business travel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business travel market vendors

