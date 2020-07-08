Technavio has been monitoring the dark chocolate market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 3.50 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005791/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dark Chocolate Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alter Eco Americas Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., and Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The health benefits of dark chocolate have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper market growth.
Dark Chocolate Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dark Chocolate Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Inorganic Dark Chocolate
- Organic Dark Chocolate
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44203
Dark Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dark chocolate market report covers the following areas:
- Dark Chocolate Market in US Size
- Dark Chocolate Market in US Trends
- Dark Chocolate Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for dark chocolates as gifts as one of the prime reasons driving the dark chocolate market growth in US during the next few years.
Dark Chocolate Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dark chocolate market in US, including some of the vendors such as Alter Eco Americas Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., and Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dark chocolate market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Dark Chocolate Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dark chocolate market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the dark chocolate market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dark chocolate market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark chocolate market vendors in US
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Inorganic dark chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic dark chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline distribution Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alter Eco Americas Inc.
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli AG
- Ferrero International SA
- Godiva Chocolatier Inc.
- Guittard Chocolate Co.
- Mars Inc.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- The Hershey Co.
- Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005791/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/