Technavio has been monitoring the anti-counterfeit packaging market and it is poised to grow by 105.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The booming e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of anti-counterfeit technology might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Application Consumer Goods Healthcare Products Others

Technology Authentication Traceability

Geography North America Europe APACSouth America MEA



Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The anti-counterfeit packaging market report covers the following areas:

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Trends

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of smart and intelligent packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-counterfeit packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-counterfeit packaging market, vendors

