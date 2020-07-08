Technavio has been monitoring the anti-counterfeit packaging market and it is poised to grow by 105.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005745/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The booming e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of anti-counterfeit technology might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare Products
- Others
- Technology
- Authentication
- Traceability
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APACSouth America
- MEA
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The anti-counterfeit packaging market report covers the following areas:
- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size
- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Trends
- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of smart and intelligent packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anti-counterfeit packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-counterfeit packaging market, vendors
