

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 570.111 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 7.2 percent following the 4.8 percent gain in May.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 6.5 percent to 497.758 trillion yen, accelerating from the 5.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Lending from trusts gained 4.5 percent on year to 72.353 trillion yen, up from 2.7 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks jumped 10.1 percent to 3.242 trillion yen, slowing from 12.1 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de