Cityzenith Unveils New Highly-advanced Digital Twin Technology - SmartWorldPro2

A giant leap forward for the Digital Twin market leader, to be showcased on a flagship Smart District Project

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityzenith unveiled its long-awaited Beta release of SmartWorldPro2, the follow-up to its flagship Digital Twin software platform SmartWorldPro, - the go-to planning building, and operational management tool for architects, contractors, and asset managers around the world.

Digital Twins are 3D virtual replicas of physical buildings and infrastructure connected to the data in and around them, and are widely used to optimize their design, construction, and performance over the entire lifecycle.

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen predicts that SmartWorldPro2 will be a gamechanger in the global Digital Twin market, a market worth $3.8 billion in 2019 which is set to grow by 45.4% annually to $35 billion by 2025.

"SmartWorldPro2 is a giant leap forward for our technology platform since we launched SmartWorldPro in 2016," added Jansen. "It has been supercharged to meet evolving customer needs from the multiple major Digital Twin projects we have delivered worldwide. The world is now going to see just how far ahead we have advanced."

"We have revolutionized the user experience, adding a multitude of new user-friendly Digital Twin-specific features and functions; dramatically expanded and upgraded our data import and integration capabilities; and extended the backend to include both SaaS and on-premise implementation options. This means we can now adapt our Digital Twin technology to accommodate any and all unique client site circumstances, anywhere."

"SmartWorldPro2 also introduces our new presentation feature, TwinUp, as well as Mapalyze, our new library of analytics and plug-ins (the App Store for building professionals). Mapalyze is our future-a rich library of analytics tools that help us turn our customer's data into actionable information, identifying and correlating efficiencies within their data to help predict and ensure better outcomes. It is also the first version available for both desktop and tablet."

New SmartWorldPro2's powerful debut on prestigious Florida Smart District project

Cityzenith will soon deploy its new groundbreaking technology on a $500 million landmark development, Orlando Sports + Entertainment District.

The first project fully delivered on SmartWorldPro2 , this prestigious new complex is planned opposite the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida - home to the Orlando Magic basketball team - and will include a 300-room hotel, 420,000 square feet of offices, 80,000 square feet of event space, more than 100,000 square feet of retail, plus an open-air plaza.

Orlando S+ED will be a fully interconnected Smart District, harnessing state-of-the-art IoT, Digital Twin and AI Technologies to dramatically transform the four-block dense urban core just west of the I-4 Highway.

SmartWorldPro2 will be integrated with OSE+D technology partner solutions (SCCiOS) to deliver a unique Digital Smart District experience boosting visitor traffic to downtown Orlando.

Cityzenith list below just a few of the key highlights of SmartWorldPro2:

BIM Import (Revit, Rhino, Bentley, SketchUp)

Smart Layers

Annotations

Links

Basic 3D Modeling

Custom Visualization

3D Slides

Measurement

Hotspots

Point-of-View Analysis

3rd party software API integration

To find out more about SmartWorldPro2 or to arrange for a demonstration contact info@cityzenith.com or go to the website www.cityzenith.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201620/SmartWorldPro2_screenshot___Annotations_and_Scenes.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201621/SmartWorldPro2_screenshot___BIM_Import_and_Smart_Layers.jpg