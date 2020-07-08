

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that Andreas Renschler will be leaving the Board of Management of Volkswagen and the Board of Management of TRATON, effect on July 15th 2020. Renschler is leaving the company by best mutual consent.



Renschler's successor as Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON will be Matthias Gründler, who was Chief Financial Office of the commercial vehicle manufacturer with the brands MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus until May 2018.



Andreas Tostmann, currently a member of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Production and Logistics, will furthermore be taking over from Joachim Drees, who will be leaving the TRATON Board of Management by best mutual consent likewise with effect as of July 15, 2020.



Carsten Intra, currently the Board of Management member responsible for HR, will take over as Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.



Henrik Henriksson will continue his work as a member of the Board of Management at TRATON and as Chief Executive Officer of Scania.



TRATON Board of Management member Christian Levin, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer and the Head of Research and Development, will also remain in his positions.



